The Hiawatha American Legion Braves failed to get through either of their scheduled doubleheaders this week, but completed a game out of each, as the squad upended Sabetha at home and fell to Seneca on the road, with the second game of each set getting rained out.
Hosting Sabetha on Friday night, Hiawatha got off to a great start, building a 6-2 lead after 3 innings, and carrying that momentum through for 9-4 win. Brandt Barnhill singled and scored on a Joel Bryan base knock in the 1st, and Cooper Wischropp scored in the 2nd on a Carson Gilbert RBI single. The Braves had a big 4th inning, as Brandt Barnhill led off with a walk and came around to score on Xavier Oldham single. Two batters later, Cooper Jacobsen knocked in Alex Rockey, followed by Tyler Stevens pushing Oldham across on a sacrifice fly and Joel Bryan swiping home to go up by 4. Hiawatha picked up another run in the top of the 4th, with Oldham knocking in Barnhill, then scored twice in the 6th, with Barnhill stealing home and Joel Bryan singling in Rockey.
Bryan finished 3 for 3 with a run scored, a walk and 2 RBIs, with Rockey finishing 2 for 2 with 2 runs scored and a walk. Barnhill was 1 for 1 in the game, walking 3 times and scoring 4 times. Barnhill, Oldham and Jacobsen each pitched at least 2 innings for Hiawatha, combining to strike out 6, walking 9, giving up 5 hits and just 2 earned runs, with Barnhill picking up the win.
On Sunday afternoon, the Braves got in the first game at Seneca before getting rained out in the second game, with Seneca jumping out to a 4-1 lead after an inning on their way to a 5-3 win. Rockey, Oldham and Jacobsen each knocked in a run in the game, with Oldham going 2 for 3 with a run scored. Oldham, Rockey and Barnhill combined for the team's only 4 hits, with the bottom two-thirds of the lineup failing to reach safely on a ball in play. Stevens and Gilbert took the mound for Hiawatha, striking out 2 over 6 innings.
Now sitting at 3-1, the Braves are scheduled to host Doniphan County on Thursday and Holton on Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.