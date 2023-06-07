The Hiawatha American Legion Braves failed to get through either of their scheduled doubleheaders this week, but completed a game out of each, as the squad upended Sabetha at home and fell to Seneca on the road, with the second game of each set getting rained out.

Hosting Sabetha on Friday night, Hiawatha got off to a great start, building a 6-2 lead after 3 innings, and carrying that momentum through for 9-4 win.  Brandt Barnhill singled and scored on a Joel Bryan base knock in the 1st, and Cooper Wischropp scored in the 2nd on a Carson Gilbert RBI single.  The Braves had a big 4th inning, as Brandt Barnhill led off with a walk and came around to score on Xavier Oldham single.  Two batters later, Cooper Jacobsen knocked in Alex Rockey, followed by Tyler Stevens pushing Oldham across on a sacrifice fly and Joel Bryan swiping home to go up by 4.  Hiawatha picked up another run in the top of the 4th, with Oldham knocking in Barnhill, then scored twice in the 6th, with Barnhill stealing home and Joel Bryan singling in Rockey.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.