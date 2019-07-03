A rocky start soured Hiawatha’s outing at Seneca on Tuesday night, as Post 66 found themselves on the wrong side of a blowout loss in the early game, and lost a late lead in the nightcap to surrender the sweep.
The Seneca squad rallied for two huge innings, after scoring 1 run in the 1st, as they racked up 11 runs in the 2nd and 9 in the 3rd to push to a massive 21-0 lead after three innings. Hiawatha finally found a spark on offense, scoring 4 runs of their own in the 4th, but it was too late to salvage the game, as the Braves took the 21-4 loss. Andrew Lierz singled 3 times, knocked in a run and scored once to lead the offense, while Cody Davis and Gabe Corbett each doubling and Corbett tallying an RBI. Jayden Gibson and Trent Kolb each registered a walk and run in the game, with Gibson adding a hit.
Post 66 rallied in game two, erasing an early 3-1 deficit and holding a 5-3 lead after the top of the 4th inning. But Seneca proved they were not finished, scratching 3 runs across between the 5th and 6th innings to grab the 6-5 win. Hunter Pavlish hit a single and scored, while Lierz added a single, a triple, a run scored and 2 RBIs. Kade Tollefson doubled and scored, while Corbett connected on a double for an RBI.
The Braves play at home on Friday evening in a matchup with Marysville, then host Oskaloosa on Tuesday.
