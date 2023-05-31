Homer White Post 66 logo
By Joey May Hiawatha World

The Hiawatha Post 66 Braves kicked off American Legion play this weekend, visiting Marysville on Sunday afternoon for a season-opening doubleheader.  The Braves got the season started right, winning a pair of tight contests to come away with a 2-0 record.

In game one, Hiawatha got off to an early lead, with Ashton Rockey stealing home for the early 1-0 lead in the 1st inning.  In the top of the 5th, Kaden Smith connected for a leadoff double and moved to third base on a Matt Monaghan single.  After Kade Pyle walked, Tyler Stevens hit a sharp grounder to second, with Smith and courtesy runner Brandt Barnhill came across to score to push the Hiawatha lead to 3-0.  Marysville picked up a run in the bottom of the 6th, with the Braves holding on for the 3-1 win.

