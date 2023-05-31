The Hiawatha Post 66 Braves kicked off American Legion play this weekend, visiting Marysville on Sunday afternoon for a season-opening doubleheader. The Braves got the season started right, winning a pair of tight contests to come away with a 2-0 record.
In game one, Hiawatha got off to an early lead, with Ashton Rockey stealing home for the early 1-0 lead in the 1st inning. In the top of the 5th, Kaden Smith connected for a leadoff double and moved to third base on a Matt Monaghan single. After Kade Pyle walked, Tyler Stevens hit a sharp grounder to second, with Smith and courtesy runner Brandt Barnhill came across to score to push the Hiawatha lead to 3-0. Marysville picked up a run in the bottom of the 6th, with the Braves holding on for the 3-1 win.
Rockey, Monaghan, Smith, Joel Bryan and Cooper Jacobsen each picked up hits in the game. Bryan and Jacobsen both took the hill for the Braves, with Jacobsen throwing 5 innings and picking up the win, giving up a hit, a walk and a run and striking out 7.
In the second set, Marysville grabbed the early lead then tied the game up again, but it was Hiawatha securing a late run to earn the 5-4 win. Trailing 1-0 after an inning, Tyler Stevens led off with a single, then scored on a Brand Barnhill base hit later in the inning to tie the game up at 1-1. Marysville got back on top in the bottom of the inning, but Hiawatha fired back with 2 in top of the 3rd. Bryan walked and scored on an error that allowed Monaghan to get on base, then Monaghan scored to make it 3-2. In the next inning, Hiawatha got another run when Rockey singled and scored on a Bryan sacrifice fly to take the 2-run lead. Marysville was able to even things up with a pair of runs in the bottom of the 4th, but the Braves picked up the deciding run when Gage Becker singled and scored on a Barnhill double to earn the win.
Barnhill led the team with a 2 for 3 performance at the plate, knocking in 2 RBIs and a double, with Stevens also turning in a 2 for 3 day, with Bryan and Pyle each collecting RBIs. Carson Gilbert, Rockey and Xavier Oldham all pitched for Hiawatha, combining to strike out 7, with Oldham picking up the win.
The Braves will host Sabetha on Friday evening with an eye on keeping their perfect record intact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.