In an interesting twist of the schedule, the Sabetha Bravos took on the Topeka Golden Giants on three straight nights last week, with the Bravos taking two of three games to stay above .500 for the season and start off a big week for the team.
On Thursday night, Sabetha hosted the Topeka squad, and the Bravos broke open a tied game, scoring 5 runs in the sixth on the way to a 5-3 win. Wilfredo Aguilar and Takeru Kageyama manned the 1-2 spots in the lineup and led the offense, as Aguilar finished 2-4 on the day with a pair of hits, an RBI, a run scored and a walk and Kageyama went 3-5 at the plate.
Bobby Galindo came up 2-5 with a pair of run scores, and Alejandro Pina finished 2-3 with a run scored and a walk. Ivan Medina, Jhovanny Valdez and Ryan Webster also collected RBIs to help the Bravos take the win. Samuel Mendez picked up the win on the mound, with Emmanuel Cabrera earning the save.
The next night, the teams faced off in Topeka in a high-scoring affair. The Bravos built up a 7-1 lead after the first half of the sixth inning and held off a late Golden Giant rally to earn the 11-8 win. Sabetha put on a true display of power in the game, as Aguilar and Galindo each homered twice, and Medina, Orlando Lorduy and Isaac Guzman posted a home run each. Aguilar led the team with three RBIs, while Galindo, Guzman and Medina added two apiece.
Julian Galindo went three innings on the hill in relief for the Bravos, picking up the win and striking out four on his way to the win.
The Bravos found themselves on the wrong side a 15-5 decision on Saturday night in Topeka. Lorduy went 2-4 with a home run, two RBIs and a run scored, while Birgilito Santana finished 1-4 with a homer, two RBIs and two runs scored. Diego Oquendo started the game went five innings, picking up the loss.
On Monday night, the Bravos saw a tight game push into extra innings, lasting nearly to midnight, but the team could not capitalize on the opportunity, as the Junction City Brigade took a 4-3 15th inning win at Sabetha’s Somerset Park. The teams were tied at 3 heading into extra innings, and in the 14th, the Bravos survived a bases-loaded situation when Lorduy threw out a runner from center, but a trio of walks in the 15th doomed the team in the final frame.
Galindo went 3-5 with a double and a pair of runs scored, and Jhovanny Valdez picked up an RBI for Sabetha. Cabrera pitched well in the early going of his relief outing, going 5.1 innings and striking out 8, but his 11 walks, including three in the 15th, led to Cabrera taking the L.
After finding themselves in a 3-0 hole after the first inning, the Bravos posted a six-run fourth to take control back from the Brigade the next night in Junction City and overcame a four-run seventh by the home team by putting a run on the board in the ninth to take home the 9-8 win and keep its record above .500.
Aguilar went 2-3 with a pair of runs and an RBI, while Kageyama finished 3-5 with a double and two RBIs. Valdez and Guzman each went 2-5, with a run scored, with Guzman picking up 2 RBIs, and Jeremy Williams also posted 2 RBIs. Julian Galindo picked up the win on the mound for Sabetha, as the Bravos pushed their record to 8-6 on the season.
