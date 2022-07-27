The 2023 season of the Mid-Plains League is in the books, and with the champion crowned, it is time for the league to announce their All-League nominations.
For the local Sabetha Bravos, Ryonosuke Nosaka was the lone First Team award winner, picking up his All-MPL honors for his play in right field. He finished among the top hitters in the league in hits and played his position at a high level. A pair of Sabetha pitchers earned MPL recognition, as Christian Veloz was honored as a Second Team All Mid-Plains League starting pitcher, and Fernando Falero was tapped as a Second Team reliever. Veloz was a league leader in strikeouts on the season, as well as having one of the best WHIPs and ERAs in the league and earning Pitcher of the Week earlier this month. Jansel Jimenez earned All-League status as a Second Teamer at second base, with Rommel Perez picking up the same honor at first base. Jimenez was one of the league’s best in quality at bats and earned Player of the Week in the first week of the year, while Perez led the league in hits for much of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.