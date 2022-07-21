Bravos

The Sabetha Bravos have seen their season come to end, after falling 6-4 to the Midwest A’s in Wednesday night’s series finale in the opening round of the Mid-Plains League’s playoffs. After dropping the opener, the Bravos pushed the series to a third game on Tuesday night.

Prior to the playoffs, the Bravos hosted the Junction City Brigade in the regular season finale, and found themselves on the wrong end of an 11-2 result. The Brigade scored in each of the first five innings, building a 7-1 lead before cruising to the win. Ricky De Asis and Leobel Capellan had the team’s 2 RBIs, while Jansel Jiminez finished 2-4, and Capellan was 1-2 with a home run. Kade Bredemeier, Ryonsuke Nosaka and Jiminez pitched for the Bravos in the loss.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.