The Sabetha Bravos have seen their season come to end, after falling 6-4 to the Midwest A’s in Wednesday night’s series finale in the opening round of the Mid-Plains League’s playoffs. After dropping the opener, the Bravos pushed the series to a third game on Tuesday night.
Prior to the playoffs, the Bravos hosted the Junction City Brigade in the regular season finale, and found themselves on the wrong end of an 11-2 result. The Brigade scored in each of the first five innings, building a 7-1 lead before cruising to the win. Ricky De Asis and Leobel Capellan had the team’s 2 RBIs, while Jansel Jiminez finished 2-4, and Capellan was 1-2 with a home run. Kade Bredemeier, Ryonsuke Nosaka and Jiminez pitched for the Bravos in the loss.
In Monday night’s playoff opener, Sabetha’s offensive woes continued, as they scored once in the 1st inning, then failing to register another run throughout the game. Sebasthian Guerra was 1-3 for the game with the team’s lone RBI, while Jiminez recorded 2 hits. Christian Veloz started the game for Sabetha and gave up 3 quick runs before exiting, as the A’s quickly built their lead and cruised to the easy win.
With their season on the line Tuesday night, the Bravos came out firing, scoring 3 runs in the 2nd inning, and continuing to add to their lead throughout the game as the team earned the 8-0 shutout. Jiminez finished 3-4 with 2 RBIs and a runs scored, while Guerra was 3-5, scoring once and knocking in 2 runs. Kade Bredemeier smacked a double, going 1-4 with a run scored, a stolen base and an RBI. Osvaldo Beltre earned the win for Sabetha, going 8 innings and tossing 120 pitches, while striking out 9 and allowing just 1 hit, while Mario Franco pitched a shutout inning in relief.
Tuesday’s win set up a deciding game on Wednesday evening. After Sabetha went up 1-0 in the top of the 2nd, Midwest responded with 4 runs in the bottom of the inning. While the Bravos continued to fight, scratching across a single run in the 3rd, 5th and 7th to tie the game, the A’s were able to respond with their own runs in the following two innings to finish off Sabetha for the game and the season with the 6-4 win. Bredemeier, Guerra and Leo Rivero each knocked in RBIs for Sabetha, and Manuel Caballero finished 3-4 with a run scored and a double. Veloz pitched again, going 6 inning sand striking out 5, while giving up 6 walks, 7 runs and 5 runs and picking up the loss.
Wrapping the season at 8-24, the Bravos did not have the season they had hoped, but plan to return next season with a retooled roster and renewed hopes of bringing home the Cowdin Cup in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.