The Sabetha Bravos had a surprise showing in the play-offs of the Midwest Plains Collegiate Bat League.
The Bravos - a team comprised of five different countries from around the world - had thought their season was finished with last Wednesday’s loss to the Liberty Monarchs. However, Thursday, they got the call that it wasn’t so. The Monarchs could not field a team against the Topeka Giants in the Friday through Sunday best-of-three game series in the Cowdin Cup Play-offs.
Despite knowing that almost half of his team was boarding a plane back to Guatemala Saturday morning, Coach Edgar Santos accepted the call and took his team to Topeka to take on the Giants Friday night in the first game of the series.
Friday night, a full Bravos squad hit Topeka to play the Giants in the first game of the series. They fell short 14-3, but still had another chance on Saturday.
In Saturday’s second game of the series, the Bravos rallied their 11 players that were left and gave the Giants a fight. Esmerlin Terrero (20) started on the mound for the Bravos, pitching six innings and Daisuke Yasui - the only player from Japan - came in with his submarine style pitch to finish the game.
The game remained tied at 1 going into the top of the fourth inning when a double play drives in a run for the Giants. The Bravos took a 3-2 lead after 5 innings with a Brock Renter single drove in a run to tie and Wilkin Perez earned an RBI to bring in Renter.
In the sixth inning, the Giants plated two for a 4-3 lead and then Yasai came in to pitch for the Bravos. A two-run homer by the Giants gave them a 6-3 advantage and in the eighth they added a run for the final score of the game.
The Bravos finished their season as the Giants took 2 of the 3 games in the series for the playoffs, but this diverse team that has won the hearts of many in the Sabetha area has plans to return. Twelve of the players hailed from Guatemala - including All Star pitcher Jose Marroquin. Manager Edgar Santos, as well as Reiner Mendez - who stepped into the position of assistant coach - and Ivan Medina come from Venezuela. Welington and Wilkin Perez came from the Dominican Republic.
From the Midwest - Brock Renter is from Valley, Neb., while fellow pitcher Wade Witt comes from Falls City, Neb. Both play at Peru State.
Rounding out the team is Brandon Brewer from Madison, Wisc., and of course Daisuke Yasui - who traveled more than 6,000 miles to come play baseball in America.
Several of the players have earned scholarships to play baseball in the United States - including Jose Marroquin, Carlos Reynoso and Brandon Brewer at Schoolcraft College in Michigan. In addition to Witt, Renter, Assist. Coach Reiner Mendez, Eddie Pimentel and Michael Cohon play at Peru State. Coach Edgar Santos, Cesar Paz and Jordan Salazar play for Ranger College in Dallas and several other offers are in the works for a few of the other players.
The Bravos not only play baseball, but also reach out to the community who embraced them for community services - including painting the local apartment buildings, setting up U.S. flags across town in preparation for Independence Day, hosting youth baseball camps for local youth and much more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.