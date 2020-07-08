The Sabetha Bravos played a pair of games with Baldwin City and a pair with Topeka over the past week, and the local Mid Plains League squad had a strong going of it, coming away with four wins in the process.
The Bravos won both ends of a doubleheader on Thursday, then halted a late comeback attempt on Monday to earn the win and walked-off the Giants in extra innings at home the following night.
Diego Oquendo was the star of Thursday’s opener, pitching the team to a 2-1 win, throwing seven strong innings with seven strikeouts and giving up just four hits. Nelson Vera went 2-3 at the play with an RBI and a double, Alejandro Pina knocked in a run, Brandon Brewer belted a double and scored and Raymond Guerrero went 1-2 with a run scored and a walk.
Baldwin got on the board first in the second inning in the back end of the doubleheader, but Sabetha would score two in the fourth and the ninth to earn the 4-1 win. Daniel Castillo picked up the win for the Bravos, throwing six innings of 4-hit baseball and striking out eight. Juan Santelises gave up four hits over three innings but kept the Blues off the board to earn the save. Guerrero led the offense with a 2-4 day, smacking a home run and a triple and driving in one. Manuel Luna went 3-4 on the day and drove in a run, while Pina was 1-4 with an RBI. Carlos Sanchez also scored on an error to round out Sabetha’s scoring.
The Bravos never trailed against the Golden Giants on Monday night, taking the early 1-0 lead and holding the Topeka club down throughout, despite a mad rush from the Giants in the eighth that fell just short. Austin Gerety threw four innings of 1-run baseball for Sabetha but struggled with his command, walking six and striking out just one. Juan Luis Benjamin followed Gerety into the game, pitching three strong innings, but nearly surrendering the lead in the eighth, as Topeka notched three runs, while Jacob Montero came in to close things out, going one inning and giving up no hits or runs. Both Luna and Sanchez smashed homers for the Bravos to help earn the win.
Tuesday night’s game was a back-and-forth affair, as Topeka jumped out 1-0 in the top of the first, but Sabetha tied it up in the bottom of the inning before Topeka grabbed the lead back in second. The Bravos scored again in the third and put up two runs in the seventh to go up for the first time in the game. The Golden Giants put together a three-run 9th to go up 5-4 heading into the final half inning of regulation. But Nelson Vera proved to be the hero for the night, homering to left to push the game to extra innings, then breaking the deadlock in the fourteenth inning, slapping a single to left to score Ivan Medina for the walk-off 6-5 win. Vera and Wilfredo Aguilar each had three hits for the game, with Vera collecting 3 RBIs. Sebastian Rodriguez went six innings on the mound, giving up just one earned run and striking out nine, while Santelises tossed eight strong innings, giving up three earned runs and fanning eight to earn the win.
