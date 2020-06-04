The Bravos baseball team of Sabetha and Hiawatha kicked off action Tuesday night with a pre-season scrimmage against the KC Knights.
The Bravos is a college wooden bat team that is part of the Midwest Plains League. The team is made up of a few local players and many international players. They will be playing teams from Kansas City, Topeka and Baldwin.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Hiawatha has decided that no games can be played on Hiawatha fields, however several players are staying with host families in Hiawatha, they can practice here and will be taking part in community service. Several local businesses have provided sponsorship for the Bravos, including Weather Tech, Blaise, Shirt Shack, Ryan Meininger State Farm, Walmart, Rainbow Communications, BBBC Properties, Thrivent, Dr. Jordan Haedt, Hiawatha World, Heartland Realty and DeeAnn Hinkle-Aflac along with several Sabetha businesses.
The Bravos will kick off their game schedule on the road June 16 against the Midwest A’s at Belton, Mo., and then at Topeka Golden Giants on June 17.
The public is encouraged to come out and watch the Bravos’ games, which are free admission. Home games will be played at Sabetha’s Somerset Park as follows:
Thursday, June 18 vs. Topeka Golden Giants, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 19 vs. Midwest A’s, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 27 vs. Topeka Golden Giants, 4:30/7 DH
Monday, June 29 vs. KC Monarchs, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 7 vs. Topeka Golden Giants, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 14 vs. Baldwin City Blues, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, July 21 vs. Baldwin City Blues, 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.