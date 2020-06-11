The Bravos baseball team will kick off action next week at Sabetha’s Somerset Park.
The Bravos are a team made of college players — mostly international — with a few local ones including Hunter Pavlish of Hiawatha and Austin Gerety of Seneca. The Bravos are part of the Midwest Plains College wooden bat league and will play teams from Kansas City, Baldwin and Junction City.
Ten of the players are staying in Hiawatha and other team members are staying in Sabetha.
The Bravos kick off the season Tuesday at the Midwest A’s in Belton, Mo., and they will play Wednesday at the Topeka Golden Giants. The first home games will be Thursday, June 18 at home vs. the Topeka Golden Giants at 7 p.m., when sponsor Thrivent Financial will host a Hot Diggity Good Time and on Friday the 19th against the Midwest A’s where sponsor Shirt Shack will be hosting “Candy, Get Your Cotton Candy.”
Games are free admission. See attached schedule for more information. Follow the Bravos Organization on Facebook and Instagram.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.