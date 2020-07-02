A pair of doubleheaders mixed in with a few other games makes for a lot of baseball in one week, and the Bravos have certainly played their share over the past seven days.
The Bravos started out with a double dip at the Midwest A’s on Thursday evening, followed by two more against the Topeka Golden Giants on Saturday, and then the team played on back-to-back nights against the KC Monarchs on Monday and Tuesday.
The Bravos and A’s played a tight contest in the early going of their first game on Thursday night, as the Bravos fought to keep the game close after the A’s scored in the first. Nelson Vera took matters into his own hands in the top of the fourth inning, smashing a homerun to centerfield to tie things up, but that was the last of what the team could muster on offense. Sabetha totaled just 5 hits in the game and watched on as the A’s put together 5 runs across the fifth and sixth innings to take the 6-1 win.
The offense was more prolific in the nightcap, but the outcome was similar, as the Midwest A’s ran up a 14-0 score before the end of four innings in Thursday’s second game. Sabetha exploded for 6 runs in the fifth, but it was just not enough to climb back into the game, as the A’s ran away with the 17-6 win. Carlos Sanchez went 1-2 with a homerun in the game, while Vera also drove one in to help lead the team.
Diego Oquendo and Juan Santelises combined to earn a big win for Sabetha on Saturday. The team took their first game of the year from the league-leading Topeka Golden Giants with a 3-2 win, highlighted by Oquendo throwing five strong innings and Santelises earning a two-inning save. The Bravos struck quickly after going down 1-0 in the top of the first, as Raymond Guerrero crushed a homerun over the centerfield wall, with Wilfredo Aguilar also coming in to score. Topeka knotted things up in the third, but again, the Sabetha crew worked quickly to retake the advantage, as this time is was Manuel Luna who smacked a homer over the left field fence for the go-head run and the eventual game-winner.
Game two was not as kind in the later innings for Sabetha, as both teams piled up runs in the eighth and ninth innings, but Topeka’s 4-run ninth inning was enough to take the 7-5 lead. The Giants got on the board with 2 runs in the second, and Sabetha finally got things going to cut the lead to 2-1 in the seventh as Guerrero came in to score on a Vera groundout. Topeka picked up a run in the top of the eight, but Sabetha was able to tie things up as Aguilar would slap line drive single to center to score Jose Guillermo and Bryant Watlemath. Tied 3-3, Topeka struck for 4 runs in the ninth inning, and while Sabetha was able to put men on base in the bottom, Guerrero and Austin Gerety were the only two Bravos to cross the plate as the team came up just short, falling 7-5.
The Bravos got on the board early on Monday night, as Vera followed up a Guerrero double with a long fly ball that got over the center field wall to take a 2-0 lead against the KC Monarchs. Neither team would score again until the fourth inning, as the Monarchs would tie up the game, but Sabetha would grab back the lead as Vera drove a single to left to score Guerrero again. The Monarchs shot into the lead in the top of the fifth, taking a 6-3 lead, but Sabetha immediately began chipping away, picking up one run on an Aguilar single that drove in Anthony Todaro, an another as Luis Atiles drove in Luna to cut the lead to 6-5. Atiles came up big again in the seventh, doubling in Luna again to tie up the game. In the eighth, Todaro drove in Vera for the go-ahead run, then Alejandro Pina singled to score both Rivera and Sanchez to gain the final 9-6 advantage.
In the turnaround game on Tuesday night, Sabetha battled back from an early deficit and led for most of the game before the Monarchs were able to walk off with the win on the back of a 3-run ninth inning. Aguilar went 3-5 on the game with 2 RBIs and a stolen base, while Guerrero racked up 5 RBIs and a homerun.
The Braves are back in action on Thursday evening at the Baldwin City Blues, are sponsoring a Home Run Derby Friday night at 7 p.m. and will be back at at Topeka Monday and at home Tuesday — both games against the Giants.
