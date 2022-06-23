The Sabetha Bravos played three games in the past week, and the team broke out of its offensive slump, averaging just under 10 runs a game, but saw their defense and pitching struggle on the way to losing two out of the three games.
Sabetha put up an 8-run 3rd inning in Friday’s contest against the Topeka Farmers, which allowed the team to cruise to a 12-2 win. Jose Fernandez led the team with a 3-4 night, knocking in 2 RBIs, a double and a run scored. Batting just behind Fernandez, Jeison Campos finished 1-2 with 2 RBIs, a runs scored and a double, while leadoff man Ryonsuke Nosaka finished 2-4 with a walk, a triple, an RBI and a run scored. Christian Veloz continued his strong start to the season, pitching 5 iinnings and striking out 8, allowing just 4 hits and a run, while Fernando Falero pitched the final two innings, striking out 2.
The following night, it was the Farmers who reached 12 runs and picked up the win, as Sabetha surrendered 5 runs in the 7th to put the game out of reach, as Topeka earned the 12-6 win. Fernandez went 1-3 and earned an RBI and a run scored with a home run, while Lei Rivero finished 2-5 with a run scored, a double and an RBI, while Rommel Perez was 1-4 with a double, a run scored and 2 RBIs. Osvaldo Beltre started the game for Sabetha, going 4.2 innings and striking out 5, while giving up 6 runs on 7 hits. Sergio Clemente, Mario Franco and Barndon Foronado all pitched in relief in the game.
Monday night’s contest between the Bravos and the Junction City Brigade was a slugfest, as the teams combined for 30 runs and 25 hits, but it was Junction City’s 9-run 1st inning that had Sabetha scrambling to catch up all night. Sebastian Guerra had 2 RBIs on the night, with Lei Rivero going 2-4 with a pair of RBIs, and Enrique Marrero also notching 2 BIS on a 4-2 performance. Rafael Trinidad, Bryan Luna, Sergio Clemente and Mario Franco split time on the mound for the Braves, striking out 7 but struggling to put Brigade batters away.
The Bravos, now at 4-9 on the season, will stay busy with the Lawrence Travelers this week, playing at Big Springs on Thursday and Saturday, and hosting in Sabetha on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.