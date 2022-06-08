The summer season has begun for the Mid-Plains League, and the Sabetha Bravos put together a pair of wins in their first five games, as the team looks to find its rhythm early in the year.
In their opener, the Bravos took on the Midwest A’s—the team that has ended Sabetha’s season in the playoffs the last two years. Despite Sabetha scoring 2 quick runs in the bottom of the 1st, the A’s were able to scratch enough runs across over the course of the game to earn the 4-3 win. Lei Riverio was the player of the game for the Bravos, going 1-5, but knocking in all 3 of team’s runs. Jansel Jiminez was 2-3 on the day with a double, a run scored and a iar of walks, while Sebasthian Guerra also finished 2-3 with 2 walks and a run scored. Christian Veloz, Luis Chacan, Fernando Falero and Carlos Lopez shared duties on the mound, striking out a combined 17 over 9 innings.
Day later, the Bravos traveled to Kansas City to take on the Monarchs, but the offense seemingly did not get off the bus, as Sabetha failed to score and collected just 3 hits as a team, falling 5-0. Ryonosuke Nosaka picked up 2 of the team’s 3 hits and stole a base to lead the offense. Osvaldo Beltre, Starlyn Cordera and Sergio Clemente worked the game on the mound, combing for 8 strike outs and giving up just 8 hits.
The following night, the Bravos hosted the Monarch’s at Somerset Park and got things turned around, banging out the 16-5 win. Jiminez went 3-5 on the day with 4 RBIs and 3 runs scored and home run, while Guerra, Rivero, Jesus Espinoza, Jose Fernandez and Anthony Martinez collecting 2 RBIs each in the game. Carlos Trinidad and Falero pitched the game for the Bravos, striking out 9.
The Bravos picked up their second win of the season on Monday night, hosting the Lawrence Travelers and grabbing late win. The Travelers put up 3 runs in the top of the 7th to tie things up at 3-3, but the Bravos retook the lead in the bottom of the inning on a Martinez sac fly to score Fernadez, setting what would become the final score at 4-3. Espinoza led the team with a 2-3 day with 2 RBIs a stolen base and a double. Fernandez was 1-3 with a run scored and a double. Veloz, Chacan, Clemente and Lopez split the game on the mound, with Veloz tossing 6 innings of shutout ball, giving up just 2 hits and striking out 14.
On Tuesday night, the bats went quiet for Sabetha again, as they fell 12-2 to Lawrence on their home field. The Travelers put up all 12 of their runs before the Bravos posted 2 in the final half inning of the game. Rivero went 1-3 with a double and an RBI on the game, and Fernandez collected 2 hits and an RBI to provide the majority of the offense for the team. Cordera, Trinidad and Anthony Rebolledo worked together on the pitching mound for the Bravos, striking out just 3 over 5 innigs.
Now sitting at 2-3, the Bravos are scheduled with three straight games against the Junction City Brigade, visiting JC on Thursday and Saturday, and hosting Friday’s middle game.
Find the Bravos Organization on Facebook or the Sabetha Bravos Organization on Instagram to follow the team and to find the schedule.
