The Sabetha Bravos played five games in five days this week, putting together a 1-4 stretch after hosting Junction City on Friday night, traveling to take on the Midwest A’s for a doubleheader on Sunday, and playing a home-and-away set with Baldwin City on Monday and Tuesday.
On Friday night, the Bravos got off to a slow start at the plate, and by the time they posted their 2 runs in the 7th, the game was well out of hand, as the Brigade handed Sabetha 10-2 loss in Junction City. Ryonosuke Nosaka, Jesus Espinoza and Lei Rivero had Sabetha’s only 3 hits, with Espinoza and Rivero each recording a stolen base and a run scored. Carlos Lopez and Osvaldo Beltre split the game on the mound for the Bravos, picking up 13 strikeouts across 9 innings.
The Bravos could get nothing going in the opening frame of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Midwest A’s, as the team fell 11-0. Jose Fernandez, Rommel Perez and Jeison Campos collected the team’s only hits of the game. Nosaka, Carlos Trinidad, Starlyn Cordero and Leobel Capellan split duties pitching for Sabetha, striking out 3 and giving up 10 walks and 8 hits.
The second game was much more competitive, but the A’s still had the winning formula as they overcame a 2-0 deficit to earn the 3-2 win over Sabetha, despite the Bravos out-hitting them 10-3. Espinoza went 3-4 with a run scored and a double, while Perez finished 2-3 with an RBI, and Rivero had a 1-4 day with a run scored and an RBI. Sergio Clemente and Christian Veloz handled pitching duties, striking out 5 and 3-hitting the A’s.
Sabetha had one of their best offensive outings of the year in the first game with the Baldwin City Blues on Monday night, as the Bravos put together 20 hits and 13 runs on their way to a 13-9 win. Espinoza went 3-5, knocking in 3 runs and scoring twice with a double, while Perez had another big day going 4-5, scoring twice and knocking in 3 runs with a double of his own and Rivero contributed a 3-5 day with a run scored and 2 RBIs. Beltre and Fernando Falero pitched for Sabetha, scoring 11 strikeouts, with Beltre picking up the win.
