The Sabetha Bravos played a pair of games on separate nights against Junction City this week, then traveled to Baldwin City on Monday night for a doubleheader, picking up wins in their final three games.
On Thursday afternoon, the Bravos took on Junction City, nearly battling back from an early deficit. Down 7-0 after three innings, Hiawatha clawed back into the game, but could not get over the hump as they took the 8-6 loss. Ivan Median went 3-4 at the plate with 3 RBIs, Alejandro Pina finished 2-4 with a walk and a run, Jeremy Williams went 2-4 with 2 runs and 2 doubles, and Angel Andrade finished 2-2 with an RBI, a double and a run scored.
Two nights later, the Bravos returned to Junction City to take part in a much more low-scoring game. Sabetha scored in the 1st and 10th innings to put away the game with a 2-1 win. Takeru Kageyama led the offense with a 1-4 day, knocking in 1 RBI. Orlando Lorduy and Medina scored the team’s 2 runs. Samuel Mendez started the game on the mound, going 5 innings, with 9 strikeouts and giving up just 2 hits and no runs.
At Baldwin City on Monday night, the Bravos took on the Blues in a doubleheader, earning wins in both games. Kageyama led the offense in the game one 5-2 win, going 3-4 at the plate with a run scored, as Sabetha went from down 2-1 after four innings, then put together 4 runs over the next three innings. Medina finished 2-3 on the day, with an RBI and a walk, and Lorduy finished 2-3 with a run scored and an RBI with a home run.
In the comeback game, the Bravos broke out at the plate with an 11-4 win. Kageyama put together a 2-4 day with an RBI a run scored and a double, while Lorduy finished 3-5 with an RBI, 2 runs scored and a double. Eric Carrera went 3-4 for the game, picking up 3 RBIs with a run scored and a double, while Ryan Webster knocked in a home run, going 1-3 with 3 RBIs, 1 run scored and a walk.
The Bravos now sit at 5-4 on the season with a match up against the Topeka Golden Giants on Thursday evening at Somerset Park in Sabetha.
