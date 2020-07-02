The Bravos Baseball team is planning a youth skills camp for Wednesday, July 8.
The camp will be from 9-11 a.m. at Somerset Park in Sabetha and is for youth players age 8-14.
There is a cost of $12 and each youth gets a memorabilia program for autographs. There will be a time available for photos and autographs.
Registration at 8:30 a.m. — no pre-registration required.
