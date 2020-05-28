As the Mid Plains League baseball season draws closer, players from the Sabetha and Hiawatha Bravos have begun to make their way to northeast Kansas.
Those out and about Hiawatha on Memorial Day Weekend may have seen some of our newest community members in action this week, but not on the diamond, as some of the team’s early arrivals joined Coach Edgar Santos to pitch in with members of the Hiawatha Kiwanis and Scouts to place flags throughout Hiawatha for the holiday weekend as part of the Kiwanis Flag Program.
The Flag Program was just the beginning of what will be a variety of community service projects this summer for the visiting players, in both Hiawatha and Sabetha — along with a full slate of games. The team draws in international and local college baseball players, and with several families hosting players in Hiawatha, expect to see the young men become active members of the community during their stay.
While games will no longer take place in Hiawatha this season, the public is encouraged to venture to Sabetha’s Somerset Park to cheer on the Bravos once the season kicks off on June 16.
The team will open play in Belton, Mo., but will be back in Sabetha for their home opener at 7 p.m. on June 18, where the Bravos will take on the Topeka Golden Giants.
The team is being sponsored by several local businesses and will have special nights for each one, a meet and greet and is planning a clinic for local youth players. Find the Bravos at Bravos Organization on Facebook and Instagram.
Home Schedule
June 18: vs. Topeka 7 p.m.
June 19: vs. Midwest A’s 7 p.m.
June 27: vs. Topeka 4:30 doubleheader
June 29: vs. KC Monarchs 7 p.m.
July 7: vs. Topeka 7 p.m.
July 14: vs. Baldwin 7 p.m.
July 21: vs. Baldwin 7 p.m.
