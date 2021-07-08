The Sabetha Bravos opened up a six-game swing of games this week by playing four games over three nights with the Baldwin City Blues, then finished out the week with games against the Kansas City Monarchs and the Topeka Golden Giants.
In Thursday night’s opener against the Blues, the Bravos struck first and did their best to stay out in front of a pesky Baldwin team that kept climbing back into the game. Isaac Guzman took his opportunity to be the star of the game, coming up with men on in the bottom of the ninth and knocking in a game-winning RBI for the walk off win. Guzman went 3-4 on the day, with an RBI, a double, a walk and 2 runs scores. Manuel Caballero pitched in with a 2-3 day with 2 doubles and 2 RBIs, while Ivan Medina finished 3-5 with a double, an RBI and 2 runs. Cabellero combined with Alexander Garcia and Emmanuel Cabrera on the mound to lead Sabetha to a 7-6 win.
In the second set, the Bravos muscled out a 1-0 win on the back of a Takeru Kageyama sacrifice fly that allowed Wilfredo Aguilar to tag up and score in the 5th inning. Samuel Mendez tossed the complete game shutout for Sabetha, allowing a single hit over 7 innings, striking out 9 and surrendering just 3 walks. Alejandro Pina collected 2 of the Bravos’ 4 hits on the day.
The Bravos opened Friday night’s game with enough runs in the 1st inning to seal the deal in a 5-2 win capped by their 4-run 1st. Orlando Lorduy went 3-2 with an RBI and a walk, while Ivan Medina scored twice on a 1-2 day with 2 walks. Kageyama and Pina pitched in with RBIs, as well, as the Bravos continued to show dominance over the Blues. Diego Oquendo threw 7 runs of 2-run ball, striking out 13 to pick up the win.
After a couple low-scoring affairs, the bats broke out in a big way on Saturday night, as Sabetha out-dueled Baldwin City by a score of 16-9. Kageyama went 3-6 on the day, with 2 runs scored and 3 RBIs, while Eric Carrero and Pina each knocked in 2 RBIs of their own. Guzman had the hot bat again, going 4-5 with an RBI and 3 runs scored. Juan Benjamin picked up the win for the Bravos on the mound.
After a day off on Sunday, the Sabetha bats returned for another big game on Monday, leading the entire game on their way to an 8-6 win over the Kansas City Monarchs. Angel Andrade led the team with a 2-4 day, 2 RBIs and a run scored, while Guzman also went 2-4 with a pair of runs, Pina finished 3-4 with a run scored and Bobby Gallindo finished 2-3 with 2 runs scored and a double. Jefferson Camilo took home the win for Sabetha, with Emmanuel Cabrera securing the save.
The Bravos wrapped up their week hosting the Topeka Golden Giants on Tuesday night, knocking off the visiting team by a score of 4-2. Guzman continued his hot week, going 2-4 with an RBI, a home run, a double and a run, while Aguilar also picked up an RBI. Eric Carrero went 1-3 with a double and a run scored. Daniel Castillo and Julian Galindo split the game on the mound, with Castillo picking up the win and Galindo taking the save.
As of Thursday morning, the Bravos were sitting at second in the league with a 16-8 record, with a winning percentage of 66.7 percent. This was just slightly behind the Midwest A's, who have a 13-6 record and a winning percentage of 68.4 percent.
The Bravos were on the road Thursday night to start a 3-game series with the Midwest A's, playing at home Friday at Sabetha and back on the road again Saturday.
The Bravos are scheduled to play their last game in Hiawatha on Monday at Noble Park against Junction City with a 7 p.m. game time. Rainbow Communications is the main sponsor and will be giving away popcorn to the first 50 fans. Free admission to the game.
