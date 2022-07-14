Offense has been a problem for the Sabetha Bravos squad late this season, and those woes continued this week, as the team scored 6 runs over 5 games, seeing their record fall to 7-21.
On Friday night, the Bravos visited the Midwest A’s, and from early on, it looked to be a pitcher’s duel, but Midwest broke out with an 8-run 4th inning, and cruised to a 9-0 win. Ryonosuke Nosaka, Henrique Marrero, Lei Rivero and Andres Mendoza collected the Bravos’ 4 hits on the night. Sergio Clemente, Stalyn Cordero, Jeison Campos and Kade Bredemeier pitched for Sabetha, combining to strike out just 2 batters over 8 innings, giving up 6 hits and 9 runs and walking 10 batters.
On Saturday, the Bravos hosted the A’s for a doubleheader. The opening game got off to a rough start, as the A’s scored in every inning, building a 10-0 lead before Sabetha could get on the board in the 6th inning, easily taking the 12-2 win. Nosaka finished the game 1-3 with a run scored and a walk, while Mendoza went 1-3 with and an RBI, matching Campos, who also finished 1-3 with a run batted in. Carlos Trinidad started the game for Sabetha and lasted 2.2 innings, and was backed up by Rafael Trinidad, Rivero, Nosaka and Brandon Coronado in relief, as the group combined to give up 11 hits, 8 walks and 12 runs.
The second game was much closer, with both teams scoreless heading into the 6th inning, but a 4-run 6th by the A’s sealed the deal, as the Bravos continued to struggle to produce runs, falling 4-1. Marrero finished 3-3, and Nosaka drove in David Castro for the team’s only run. Fernando Falero pitched 5.2 innings, and Mario Franco came on in relief, as the Braves pitchers struck out 4, gave up 4 hits and surrendered 4 runs.
The Bravos hosted the Lawrence Travelers on Monday, and once again the offense scuffled as the team dropped a 6-1 decision. Sabetha collected just 3 hits on the day, with Rivero getting aboard once and Nosaka collecting 2 hits. Osvaldo Beltre, Cordeor and Jiminez combined to handling pitching duties, striking out 10 batters, giving up 5 hits, 7 walks and 6 runs.
In the week’s finale, the Bravos took on the Junction City Brigade on Tuesday. The Brigade scored early and often, while Sabetha’s struggles continued, as Junction City secured the 11-2 win. Leobel Capellan went 1-2 on the day, smacking a solo home run, adding a run scored and an RBI, along with a walk. Ricky De Asis knocked in the team’s other run, scoring Rivero, and going 1-4 at the plate. Bredemeier, Nosaka and Jansel Jiminez pitched for the Bravos, striking out 8 and giving up 5 walks, 14 hits and 11 runs.
The Bravos will finish the regular season with a game against the Badwin City Blues in Baldwin on Thursday evening and will host a play-off game next Tuesday at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.