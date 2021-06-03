The Bravos baseball team kicked off action on the road last weekend at Clarinda, Iowa and have home games this week at Sabetha and Hiawatha.
Saturday, the Bravos play the Midwest A’s in a doubleheader Saturday at 5 and 7 p.m at the Paul Rockey Memorial Field at Noble Park. The community is encouraged to come out and support the team free of charge, as there is not an admission fee for any of the games.
Monday, June 7 the Bravos will also be at home in Hiawatha at 7 p.m. with a game against Lawrence.
On Saturday, Aflac Lady of Northeast Kansas will be a local business sponsor and Monday night Shirt Shack and Apparel will be the business sponsor for the game.
The Bravos are a team with players primarily from countries such as Venezuela, Guatemala and Dominican Republic, along with others. The players stay with host families in the area and are scheduled to play other teams in the Mid-West Plains College Wooden Bat league.
The Bravos are planning a Youth Skills camp on Tuesday, June 15 for youth age 8-16 at Somerset Park in Sabetha. The camp is from 9-11 a.m. and is co-sponsored by Thrivent Financial.
Email Jo Grimes at jwhittrn@hotmail.com or text 816-536-7325 for more information or to RSVP. There is a cost for the camp.
(See attached schedule for information on games in Hiawatha and Sabetha.)
