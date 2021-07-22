After a thrilling back and forth series between the Midwest A’s and the Lawrence Travelers, this weekend’s Mid-Plains League semifinal series is now set for the Sabetha Bravos, as they will play a best of three series against the A’s starting Friday night.
The A’s finished with a 3-2 advantage over Sabetha this season, but it was the Bravos who pulled out the 2nd-seed with a late season winning streaking, finishing 19-10 to Midwest’s 18-12 record. The semifinal match up will serve as a rematch of last season’s Codwin Cup, as the A’s took home the championship after a hard-fought series over the Bravos. Friday’s opening game will be played at Belton, Mo., with Saturday and Sunday match ups at Sabetha’s Somerset Park at 7 o’clock. Sunday is the “if-needed” game.
Across the bracket, the Baldwin City Blues won their opening round series with the Topeka Golden Giants to move into the semis, where the tournament’s top-seeded Junction City Brigade await. The winner of two semifinals series will then face off from Tuesday to Thursday for the Cowdin Cup.
Just before the playoffs, the best from around the league gathered at Junction City’s Rathert Stadium last weekend to celebrate the league’s best performers for the 2021 regular season.
Coach Edgar Santos guided the West team to a win in Saturday’s Mid-Plains League All-Star Game. Sabetha’s Emmanuel Cabrera and starter Diego Oquendo each threw scoreless innings for the West, and Orlando Lorduy, Bobby Galindo and Ryan Brewster loaded the bases in the 9th to set up Junction City’s Jace Essig for the game winning RBI. Cabrera, Oquendo, Galindo, Brewster and Webster were joined as All-Stars by Wilfredo Aguilar, Alejandro Pina, Takeru Kageyama, Isaac Guzman and Samuel Mendez, who was unable to attend as he has left the team to begin his professional career after being drafted last by the Milwaukee Brewers last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.