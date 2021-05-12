The Bravos are set to kick off action soon with games split between Hiawatha and Sabetha this year.
The Bravos are a team with players primarily from countries such as Venezuela, Guatemala and Dominican Republic, along with others. The players stay with host families in the area and are scheduled to play other teams in the Mid-West Plains College Wooden Bat league.
Games kick off June 3 at Sabetha against Clarinda, Iowa with the first home games in Hiawatha set for Saturday, June 5 with a doubleheader at 5 and 7 against the Midwest A’s at Paul Rockey Memorial Stadium at Noble Park.
There is no charge for admission and the community is invited to come out and support these college-age players and enjoy some fun baseball. Local business sponsors will be at games to greet the community.
The Bravos players will be at the Hiawatha and Sabetha Pizza Huts on Monday, May 24 as a fundraiser to help with travel expenses. Several players will be working the 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. shifts waiting on customers and cleaning tables. Ten percent of the sales from the day go toward helping the Bravos.
In addition, the Bravos are planning a Youth Skills camp on Tuesday, June 15 for youth age 8-16. The camp is from 9-11 a.m. and is co-sponsored by Thrivent Financial.
Email Jo Grimes at jwhittrn@hotmail.com or text 816-536-7325 for more information or to RSVP. There is a cost for the camp.
(See attached schedule for information on games in Hiawatha and Sabetha.)
