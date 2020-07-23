A thrilling eight-game ride came to an end on Thursday, as the Sabetha Bravos dropped their first game in two weeks, falling to Baldwin City by a score of 5-4. Two days later, Sabetha visited the Midwest A’s and could not get their bats going as they fell 3-0. The Bravos recovered in a big way on Tuesday evening, walking away with a 14-4 win on their home field against Baldwin. On Wednesday night, the Bravos fought through a back-and-forth game to take a 9-8 win over Topeka in the regular season finale.
On Thursday night, the Bravos visited Baldwin City, and the Blues got on the board early, slipping out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. The pitching trumped all over the next four innings as both teams were shut out before Sabetha got on the board in the top of the sixth. Ivan Medina grounded out to push Manual Luna in for a score, then Nelson Vera smashed a double to score Wilfredo Aguilar and tie up the game 2-2. Baldwin jumped back out front with a run in the bottom of the inning, then scored two in the seventh to go up by three. Down 5-2, Luna got the Bravos back within two runs with a home run in the eighth inning, then Carlos Sanchez stole home in the ninth to cut the lead to 5-4, but a strikeout with men on base brought the game to a close.
Aguilar went 3-4 on the day with a run scored, while Luna, Median and Vera all added RBIs to lead the offense. The Bravos threw four pitchers on the day, with Alexander Bass, Adrian Martinez , Austin Gerety and Diego Oquendo splitting time in the loss.
The A’s teed-up three runs in the first inning on Saturday, and it was all they needed, as the pitching locked down on both sides to avoid another run the entire game as the home team grabbed the 3-0 shutout win. Sanchez went 2-2 with a walk to lead the offense on a day with not much to show for at the plate. Daniel Castillo and Jacob Montero split the game on the mound for Sabetha, with Castillo giving up three runs over five innings, striking out six and walking three, while Montero pitched three innings of shutout ball, striking out one and walking two.
Sabetha got their bats woken up on Tuesday evening, unloading seven runs in the first, five in the second and another in the third to take a commanding lead. The Blues managed three in the second, but Sabetha had already built a commanding lead, and while the teams traded runs in the remaining innings, it was the Bravos emerging with the convincing 14-4 win. Hunter Pavlish led the team with three RBIs on a double, while Vera went 2-4, smacked a home run, scored three times and knocked in two runs. Sanches went 2-2, with a walk, two runs and two RBIs. Gerety, Oquendo, Joel Valerio and Juan Santelises split the game on the mound, striking out seven combined, giving up six walks and surrendering six hits.
The Bravos opened Wednesday night’s win by taking the early lead in the game, as Raymond Guerrero smacked a line drive home run to left field, scoring Medina. Sabetha went up 3-0 later in the inning as Bryant Waltemath hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Vera. Sanchez added to the lead in the fourth inning, scoring from third on a wild pitch. The Golden Giants climbed all the way back into the game in the fifth, scoring four runs to even things up, and then added two more in the sixth to go up 6-4. Aguilar walked in Brandon Brewer in the seventh inning to get within a run, then Waltemath knocked in Vera in the eighth to tie things up at 6-6, flowed by a Brewer sacrifice fly that scored Sanchez to take a 7-6 lead. Later in the inning, Waltemath scored on a wild pitch, then Aguilar singled to left to score Gustavo Rivera as Sabetha went up 9-6. An error allowed Topeka to come back in the bottom of the ninth, as the Giants posted two runs, but Montero secured the strikeout with men on base to lock up the 9-8 win.
Waltemath, Guerrero and Aguilar each collected two RBIs on the night, while Guerrero, Vera, Sanchez and Waltemath each secured two hits, and Vera and Sanchez each scored twice. Sebastian Rodriguez earned the win for the Bravos, with Jayron Arias and Juan Luis Benjamin helping to bridge the gap to Montero, who earned the save.
The Bravos finished the regular season at 14-9 and will play a three-game playoff with Topeka on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with the opener at Topeka and the following games scheduled for Somerset Park in Sabetha.
