The Sabetha Bravos played four games over three days this week, as the team traveled to play a double set with Lawrence on Saturday evening, then welcomed the Topeka Golden Giants on Monday night and visited Topeka on Tuesday.
In Saturday’s opener, the Bravos overcame an early deficit to put together a 7-6 lead after the top of the 8th inning, but watched Lawrence tie it up in the bottom of the inning and break through with a 3-run 10th to close the game out. Takeru Kageyama went 2-5 for the game, with 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Bobby Galindo and Orlando Lorduy each hit home runs and collected 2 RBIs apiece, with Galindo adding a double. Ryan Webster went 2 for 3 for the contest and Jeremy Williams and Ivan Medina each added extra base hits. Daniel Castillo started the game for Sabetha, with Alexander Garcia and Emmanuel Cabrera making relief appearances, as the Bravos fell 10-7.
Sabetha got the upper hand in the second game, picking up the 4-0 shutout win. Diego Oquendo took the hill for the Bravos and 7 shutout innings, striking out 9 and walking just 1 to take the win. Wilfredo Aguilar went 1 for 4, knocking in 2 RBIs with a double. Galindo picked up the other 2 RBIs with a double and a walk while going 1 for 3 at the plate.
In Monday night’s home game at Hiawatha’s Noble Park, the Bravos made sure their opponent put up another 0, as the home team pushed to a 7-0 win behind Winston and Alexander Garcia on the mound. Winston went 7 and 2/3 innings as the starter, striking out 9 and walking 3, giving up a single hit, and Alexander finished off the final 1 and 1/3 with a strikeout and no walks or hits surrendered. Aguilar powered the offense, collecting 4 RBIs on 3 for 5 hitting and scoring 2 runs. Alejandro Pina went 2-4 with an RBI, and Isaac Guzman was 2 for 4 with a pair of runs scored and a double.
The Bravos were just an inning away from sweeping the Golden Giants for the week, as the carried an 11-4 lead into the bottom of the 9th inning on Tuesday night, but saw the game fall to the wayside as Topeka rallied for 8 in the final half inning to walk off with a 12-11 win. Angel Andrade had the big night for Sabetha at the plate, going 1 for 4 with 4 RBIs, a run scored and a walk, doing the majority of his damage on a grand slam in the 4th. Andrade was joined by Aguilar, Kageyama and Eric Carrero with home runs in the game. Luis Manzano, Jefferson Camilo and Julian Galindo combined to complete the game on the mound for the Bravos.
The split week leaves the Sabetha Bravos at 10-8 on the season, and still 2 games above .500. The Bravos have four straight scheduled against the Baldwin City Blues, who Sabetha has a 2-0 advantage over so far this season.
Games are set in Hiawatha Thursday at 7 p.m. and at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday at Noble Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.