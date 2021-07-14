The Bravos baseball team is sponsoring a car wash to raise funds for play-off travel expenses from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Maple Lanes Bowling Alley in Hiawatha on Friday.
The team will be selling snow cones. Come meet your favorite Bravos player and help them on the road to the championship.
