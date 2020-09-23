It was a wild season for the Sabetha Bravos, as the team overcame a rough to start to come just one game away from the MPL championship. This week the league announced its All-League Team, and the Bravos were well represented by both players and coaches.
Making the All-MPL squad for 2020 were third baseman Brandon Brewer, left fielder Raymond Guerrero, right fielder Nelson Vera, designated hitter Bryant Waltemath, first baseman Alejandro Pina, second baseman Carlos Sanchez, shortstop Wildredo Aguilar and relief pitcher Juan Santelises.
The team’s managerial staff did not go without recognition, as well, as Edgar Santos was selected as the MPL’s 2020 Manager of the year.
Despite setbacks and last minute changes to the season due to Covid-19, Santos managed to bring the team together and put the group on the path to winning baseball, where so many individual players shined this season.
