The Sabetha Bravos played a 3-game series against the Baldwin City Blues this week, hosting games on Thursday and Saturday and visiting Baldwin City on Friday. The Blues earned the series win, as Sabetha earned the victory in the opener, and then dropped the next two games.
Sabetha got on the board early in Thursday night’s game, scoring 3 across the first two innings, and then responded late, coming back from a 5-3 deficit with a 4-run 8th inning to earn the 7-5 win. Enrique Marrero helped lead the offense, going 3-3 with 2 runs scored and a walk, while Jesus Espinoza pitched in with a 2-4 day, hitting 2 doubles, scoring once and driving in a run. Jansel Jiminez finished 2-3, knocking in 3 runs and scoring a run. Bryan Luna, Mario Franco and Fernando Falero split time toeing the rubber, combining for 10 strikeouts.
Friday night at Baldwin City, the Bravos carried a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the 9th inning, but a blown save pushed the game to extra innings, and the Blues drove across a run in the 11th to earn the 7-6 win. Jiminez had a 2-4 day, scoring twice, walking twice and driving in 2 runs to go along with a double. Rommel Perez, who is among the Mid-Plains League leaders in most hitting categories, finished 2-5 with an RBI, and Jose Fernandez went 2-6 with a run scored. Perez and Jiminez each stole a base, as well. Carlos Lopez pitched 8 innings of 3-run ball, striking out 8, walking 3 and giving up 5 hits. Carlos Trinidad and Rafeal Trinidad each pitched an inning of relief.
The fireworks and drama seemed to be out of both teams’ systems on Saturday, as Sabetha opened the game with a run and Baldwin City responded with 2 in the 2nd, which would complete the day’s scoring as the Blues earned the 2-1 win. Marrero provided Sabetha’s only RBI, going 1-4 with the run driven in, while Perez picked up a pair of hits, including a double and a stolen base. Brandon Coronado went 7.2 innings on the mound, striking out 5, walking 2 and giving up just 2 runs on 3 hits. Osvaldo Beltre came on in relief and finished the game, striking out 3 and not surrendering any hits, walks or runs.
The Bravos are now 7-15 and in 5th place out of 6 teams in the league. Sabetha will complete their regular season by the end of next week, with the Mid-Plains League All-Star Game scheduled for July 16th, to be followed by the playoffs.
