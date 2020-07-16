The Sabetha Bravos had a heavy week of action and the squad put on a show, securing two wins against the Midwest A’s and another pair of wins against the Baldwin Blues to earn their eighth straight win and push their season mark to 12-7.
The Bravos got off to a quick start to the week, putting up 4 runs over the opening two innings in the first of two games against the Midwest A’s on Thursday night. While that scoring would have been enough, the Sabetha side continued to pile on the runs, while only allowing a 2-run outburst from the A’s in the 5th to cruise to a 7-2 win. Raymond Guerrero went 2-4 with 3 RBIs and a run scored and was bolstered by Ivan Medina who finished 3-4 with a pair of doubles, 2 runs scored and an RBI, Wilfredo Aguilar with a 2-2 night, 2 runs scored and RBI and 2 walks and Nelson Vera who went 2-3 with an RBI. Diego Oquendo went all 7 innings for the Bravos, giving up just 2 runs on 4 hits and striking out 8.
The A’s looked like they had figured things out in the night cap of the doubleheader, heading into the sixth inning up 5-0, but the Bravos had other things in mind, as they stung the opposing pitcher with 3 runs in the seventh and 4 in the eighth. Vera went 1-3 in the game with a run an RBI and a walk, while Gustavo Rivera had the big bat, going 1-3 and scoring 1 run but collecting 4 RBIs, including a 2-run home run that proved the difference in the game in the eighth inning. After a rocky start by Daniel Castillo, Juan Luis Benjamin provided a steady hand for the final four innings of the game, not yielding a run and allowing just 3 hits with 6 strikeouts to help pace Sabetha to the 7-5 win.
On Monday, the Bravos played the first of back-to-back nights against Baldwin in an exciting contest that featured five lead changes and ended with a 10-9 Sabetha win. The Bravos got on the board first with 2 runs in the second inning, but Baldwin put up 3 over the next two frames. Sabetha shot back with a 4-run fifth, but the home team responded with a huge 5-run bottom of the inning to retake the lead. The Bravos kept pushing, though, scoring 2 in the sixth, 1 in the seventh and 1 in the ninth. The Blues attempted to make noise in the bottom of the ninth, but could only push 1 run across as the game ended with a Bravos win. Vera went 4-5 on the day with 3 RBIs and a run scored, while Medina collected 3 hits, 2 runs and an RBI, and Bryant Waltemath had a 3-4 outburst with 1 run scored and 2 RBIs. Vera, Guerrero, Waltemath, Gustavo Rivera and Manual Luna all recorded doubles, while Medina smashed a triple. The Bravos mixed five different pitchers into the game, with Juan Santelises grabbing the win after closing out the final 3.2 innings with 3 strikeouts and allowing just 1 run on 2 hits.
The Bravos earned another win the following evening as they played the final set of the home-and-home matchup with Bladwin. The Blues were hot out of the gate, scoring 4 runs in the opening inning, but Sabetha got 1 back in the first, 2 in the third, and though the Blues tacked on another run in the fifth, the Bravos scored 3 more over the final two innings to seal the 6-5 win. Guerrero had a big day, going 3-4 with a run scored, a home run and 3 RBIs, while Vera backed that up with a 2-3 night, adding in a walk and a pair of RBIs. Sebastian Rodriguez manned the hill as the starter the Bravos, giving up 5 runs over seven innings, while Juan Luis Benjamin closed things out and picked up the win with a perfect two innings to finish the game and give Sabetha the 6-5 win and 8 straight victories.
The Bravos take on Baldwin again this Thursday, then visit the Midwest A’s on Saturday with a return game against Baldwin Monday and the final game at home Tuesday vs. Baldwin. The regular season will end with Wednesday's game at Topeka and the semi-finals start Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.