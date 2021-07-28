For a second consecutive season, the Sabetha Bravos saw their season end with a tournament loss to the Midwest A’s.
The Bravos had the tournament’s second seed, just edging the A’s in the standings, but the A’s had the upper hand in the head-to-head matchup, and put together a sweep in the semifinal of the Cowdin Cup Tournament.
Last Friday night, the Bravos traveled to Belton to play the first in a best of three series with Midwest, but could not get past the home team to take the advantage back to Sabetha, as they fell 10-4. The following night, the team hoped to draw some good luck from their home crowd as the series moved to Somerset Park in Sabetha, but the home team was once again outmatched by the A’s, falling 7-3 to end the season.
Their 19-12 mark shows a solid season, and the team improved over the course of the season, becoming a feisty club that could put up a dominating performance on any given night.
Despite the disappointing end to the season, the Bravos did walk away with a handful of postseason recognition for their players.
Diego Oquendo won the coveted “Conner Taylor” Pitcher of the Year Award for his work this season, earning a $2,000 award in memory of former Mid-Plains League player Taylor.
Oquendo also headlined a group of Bravos who earned All Mid-Plains League honors for the 2021 season, joining Isaac Guzman, Wilfredo Aguilar, Takeru Kageyama and Ivan Medina on the All-League Team. Kageyama earned his spot in left field, with Medina securing a place in right, while Aguilar earned his honors at short stop and Guzman at second.
And of course, earning the ultimate award for his play this season, Samuel Mendez was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers. Earlier this month, it was announced that approximately a dozen players had received college scholarships for the upcoming season.
The Bravos are coached by Edgar Santos (head), and assistants Gianfranco Garlobo and Reiner Mendez.
