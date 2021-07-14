The Sabetha Bravos found themselves battling for a bye in the upcoming playoffs as the 2021 regular season drew to a close on Tuesday night. The team needed a win and a Midwest A’s loss to grab the game off. The A’s got the better of the Bravos in 2 out of 3 games this week, but the Sabetha squad finished with the better record to secure the better spot in the bracket.
Isaac Guzman, Orlando Lorduy and Takeru Kageyama each collected 2 hits in Thursday night’s game at Belton High School against the A’s, and Ryan Webster picked up an RBI, but Sabetha could not get any other run across the plate, while Midwest stretched 2 runs across the game, picking up the 2-1 win. Alexander started the game and gave up 2 runs on 2 hits over 6.2 innings, while Emmanuel Caabrera finished things out with no runs and its.
The Bravos hosted the A’s the next night, and were able to take home the 5-3 win, despite a late rally. Sabetha put up 3 runs in the 1st and tacked on extras later to earn the victory. Lorduy went 3-4 with a pair of runs scores and a home run with an RBI. Alejandro Pina picked up 2RBI, and Diego Oquendo and Samuel Mendez teamed up to grab the win on the mound.
The team’s had their rubber match on Saturday evening at Belton, with the A’s securing the win in a back and forth affair. Sabetha ran off 4 runs in the 1st, then the A’s responded with 10 runs over the next two innings. The Bravos scratched a few more runs across before it was over, but could get drag themselves back into the contest, falling 10-7. Wilfredo Aguilar put together a 4-4 day, scoring 3 times, with Lorduy collecting 4 RBIs on a 2-4 day with a double and a home run.
The Bravos got over on the Lawrence Travelers on Monday night in a crazy game that featured Lawrence making a 4-run push to take the lead in the top of the 9th and Sabetha blasting back with 2 in the bottom of the inning to walk-off the game. Down 13-12 in the 9th, Ivan Medina knocked in Aguilar on a sacrifice fly, then Guzman scored on a wild pitch to seal the game. Medina and Guzman each collected 3 his and 2 RBIs for the game, while Jhovanny Valdez and Angel Andrade scored 3 times each in the win.
Sabetha put enough runs on the board in the first two innings to grab the win, while Mendez and Daniel Castillo cruised on the mound on Tuesday night, as the Bravos secured a 6-2 win to wrap the season. Angel Andrade put a home run over the fence for 2 RBIs, while Medina knocked a double and Guzman went 2-4 with 2 runs scored, a walk and an RBI as the Bravos pushed their record to 19-10 for the season.
The Bravos earned a first-round bye in the play-offs and will start play next Friday, July 23 - potentially on the road, however games will be played either in Sabetha or Hiawatha as well. Watch the Bravos Organization pages on Facebook and Instagram for updates.
