The Sabetha Bravos played a trio of games and had one game called in the first inning from Friday to Monday, picking up a pair of wins in three finished games.
On Friday night, the Bravos hosted the Lawrence Travelers, and scored 3 runs over the first four innings on their way to a 5-2 win. Jesus Espinoza was 2-3 in the game, knocking in an RBI, a double, scoring a run and picking up a walk. Rommel Perez was also 2-3 with 2 runs scored and an RBI, and Lei Rivero was 2-4 with a double. Carlos Lopez drew the start for Sabetha, throwing 6 strong innings with 7 strikeouts, allowing just two hits and no earned runs to earn the win. Mario Franco pitched the last three innings, striking out 5 and giving up just one hit.
Saturday’s game at Lawrence was called in the top of the 1st inning, after Ryonsuke Nosaka hit a leadoff double, followed by a walk for Sebasthian Guerra for Sabetha. The game went down as a no-result, and the Bravos got the afternoon off to go along with their scheduled Sunday break.
Back in action on Monday, the Bravos played a doubleheader, hosting the Topeka Farmers. In game one, Sabetha saw Nosaka and Guerra walk to start off the game with back-to-back walks, with each picking up a stolen base. J Espinoza struck out, but not before Nosaka scrambled home on a catcher’s error. Perez then struck out, leaving Guerra on second with two down. Rivero followed with a solid grounder into centerfield to score Guerra and give Sabetha the 2-0 lead. Christian Veloz took the game from there, going 6 innings on the mound and striking out 10, while giving up just 4 hits and no runs. Bryan Luna picked up Veloz in relief, earning the save with a 1 inning shutout in the 7th, as the Bravos earned the 2-0 win.
Monday’s nightcap did not go Sabetha’s way, as the Farmers broke out at the plate, picking up the 13-5 win. Perez stayed hot with a 3-4 performance at the plate, with a double, a run scored and 2 RBIs. Nosaka was 2-4 with a run scored and a double, while Rivero finished 2-4 with 2 RBIs and a stolen base. Osvaldo Beltre, Sergio Clemente, Fernando Falero and Rafael Trinidad split the 7-inning game, striking out 6 and giving up 14 hits and 13 runs.
The Bravos now hold a record of 6-11 and will alternate home and away games with the Baldwin City Blues on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
