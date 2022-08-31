Adam Clay

By Adam Clay

From the Cheap Seats

Week one of the NFL season is just around the corner, but before the players lace up their cleats for meaningful game action, let’s try to make some sense of the preseason the Kansas City Chiefs have had, and the final roster decisions that were made on Tuesday.

By all accounts, the 2022 preseason was a massive success for the Chiefs. First and foremost, it was a relatively healthy stretch that saw no long-term injuries to starters on the team. The top end of the wide receiver room was a little dinged up through the session, and some backups and longshot roster hopefuls had some tough luck. The biggest injury was to the team’s second-line tight end Blake Bell, who ended up having hip flexor surgery and has an unclear return timetable, at this point. Given that injury, though, Jody Fortson and Noah Gray stepped up and looked great with the opportunities given, which is a good sign, even if it leaves the team without its primary blocking tight end.

