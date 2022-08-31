Week one of the NFL season is just around the corner, but before the players lace up their cleats for meaningful game action, let’s try to make some sense of the preseason the Kansas City Chiefs have had, and the final roster decisions that were made on Tuesday.
By all accounts, the 2022 preseason was a massive success for the Chiefs. First and foremost, it was a relatively healthy stretch that saw no long-term injuries to starters on the team. The top end of the wide receiver room was a little dinged up through the session, and some backups and longshot roster hopefuls had some tough luck. The biggest injury was to the team’s second-line tight end Blake Bell, who ended up having hip flexor surgery and has an unclear return timetable, at this point. Given that injury, though, Jody Fortson and Noah Gray stepped up and looked great with the opportunities given, which is a good sign, even if it leaves the team without its primary blocking tight end.
The most impressive part of the offseason had to be the tremendous luck the team had with rookies. Eight rookies survived the final roster cuts, and the group generally wowed throughout the entire preseason. Some of those rookies will be called on to start or provide key minutes early on, especially on defense, while the team’s offensive players will be rotational cogs that should see plenty of field time from start of the season. Creating a successful long-term system around Patrick Mahomes will require that the team continue to turn over the roster and find young, cheap talent to replace aging and expensive pieces, but no one expected this big of a haul in one season.
Going hand-in-hand with the rookie success have been some unexpected cuts throughout the process of the preseason. Seeing Lonnie Johnson, who was brought in as a veteran depth piece that was clearly intended for a roster spot, among the first round of cuts gave the first notion that the team was falling in love with their young secondary. The team also kept Shane Buechelle as a third quarterback—an unusual move for the Chiefs—which shows that they definitely view the young QB as their backup of the future—most likely starting next season if he continues to impress. After the way he looked in early preseason games, I was a bit surprised to see Ronald Jones on the roster, but he is the team’s best pure runner, so earning that spot makes a bit of sense.
There were some surprise cuts as well, though I had a hard time tracking exactly what the team was thinking at offensive line, so the Austin Reiter move that caught me by surprise may not have been that big of a shock to anyone who had a better handle on it. Seeing Daurice Fountain go, as well as the team sticking with just five wide receivers, was a jolt, as well. The move would seem to suggest that Coach Andy Reid is planning to use the running backs and tight ends even more in the pass game, this season, with catches being distributed all over the field and up and down the offensive roster. The interesting thing with the skill players this year is that I don’t know that the team has any pure depth players. I think any guy on the offensive roster (minus maybe fullback Michael Burton) could come up with a big play in any given game. That perceived intention to optimize depth instead of leaning on pillars may be the most exciting part of what should be a very fun season.
