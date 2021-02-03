The Game of the Year is here, and after a 49 year absence, the Kansas City Chiefs liked it so much last year, they decided to come back. On the opposite sideline of their home field, the Tampa Buccaneers, led by Old Man Football, await the defending champs.
Tom Brady’s Bucs went 11-5 in the regular season, to Kansas City’s 14-2. The Bucs have battled through a trio of playoff opponents to reach the Super Bowl, while Kansas City had the lone bye on the AFC side, defeating the Browns and Bills on their way to the title game.
When Brady and the Tampa offense are on the field, there are intriguing match ups across the board. The Chiefs boast a lot of depth on the defensive line, and that group will need to be effective in the pass rush, as getting to Brady quickly can be a big key. The Chiefs linebackers, already missing Willie Gay with an injury, will be key in helping to cover the Bucs’ backs and tight ends over in the passing game, and will need to be stout against the run, though Tampa has shown a willingness to completely abandon that aspect. The most crucial group should be the secondary, who will be taking on the best receiving corps they have handled to date. Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Antonio Brown (if he plays), along with Rob Gronkowski and the rest of the team’s talented receiver group will pose a challenge, but the back end of KC’s defense has been dominant in recent weeks, sticking to opposing receivers and taking the ball away, which they will need to continue.
Line play and scheme will be worth keeping an eye on when Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense is on the field. With starting tackles Eric Fisher and Mitchell Schwartz both out due to season-ending injuries, the Chiefs will field a patchwork group up front, but so far, the makeshift line has been good, but not great. Keeping Mahomes clean will be a tall task against a super talented Tampa d-line, but expect Reid to move his quarterback around to lighten the load. After Tyreek Hill set all kinds of records, racking up over 200 yards in the first quarter of the team’s previous matchup, the most interesting development in this game may be how the Bucs plan to keep Hill under wraps.
Special teams is always a bit of a toss up, but Kansas City has what should be the more dangerous return threats and while former Cheif Ryan Succup has done well on short field goals this season, Harrison Butker is a cannon of a kicker who can hit a game winner from just about anywhere on the field.
Andy Reid and his Bucs counterpart Bruce Arians will be the oldest pair to ever coach in the big game, but those years of experience should provide some sneaky schematic fun. Neither coach has grown conservative in their senior years, as Reid and Arians may be the biggest risk takers in the league. You have to give the Chiefs the advantage here, simply because Reid has the ring on his finger, and has been the top game planner in the league over the past two or three years, but Arians should provide a competent nemesis in this one.
This Super Bowl match up is everything Chiefs fans could ask for—more exciting than last year’s 49ers slate, but against a team that does not look like the same type of threat that San Francisco supplied. The intrigue of the quarterback showdown is obvious, but how this legacy-defining encounter trickles down to the Hall of Fame aspirations of guys like Mike Evans, Antonio Brown and Tyran Mathieu, Ty Hill, Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh may be just as interesting. But that’s getting ahead of the game, and what ultimately matters is the Chiefs getting out there and bringing home another trophy, which I believe they will, by a score of 37-28
