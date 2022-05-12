The 2022 season is in the books for the Hiawatha Red Hawk tennis team and Coach Michael Downard, and while the results may not have always turned the way the Hawks would like, Downard talked all year about the way his team was working in practice.
In the final week of the season, the Red Hawks showed exactly what their coach meant, putting forth their best effort of the year and sweeping the last meet of the regular season.
Visiting KC Sumner, the Red Hawks competed in a dual , with all four teams or individuals winning their competitions. Tyler Meyers and Joey Meyer went 3-0 in doubles action, with Beckett Potter and Carter Heiman matching that 3-0 mark. In singles play, Parker Heiman and Gage Cappleman each went 3-0 as the Hawks earned the clean sweep.
Regionals was not as kind to Hiawatha, as the team went without a win, but Downard said the improvements his team made throughout the year were evident.
“I liked the fact that the kids kept showing up every day and working hard," Downard said. "The kids had a good time, even though we played a lot of tough competition.”
