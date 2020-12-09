Between quarantines and remote learning, both Brown County school districts are behind the eight ball with the start of basketball season underway around the state, but both schools will jump into the fray this week as both Hiawatha and Horton have been cleared to play.
The Hiawatha Red Hawks have been held out of practice in recent weeks, as the district has been locked into remote learning, which comes with a moratorium on sports practices. After a special meeting of the USD 415 School Board on Monday, the schools are headed back to on-site learning on Wednesday, and practices resumed on Tuesday afternoon, opening up the teams for Friday night’s home contest, which was set to be their Big 7 opener with Jeff West. The Red Hawks have postponed games with Marysville and Troy.
The Horton Chargers saw some action on Tuesday night, as the girls debuted for the season at Valley Falls. The boys team, which has been stuck in quarantine and unable to compete, will join in the action as Friday night’s postponed contest with JCN will take place on Monday night, instead. The Chargers’ earlier contests against Pleasant Ridge has been rescheduled for the following Monday at Horton.
