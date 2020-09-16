PERU, Neb. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced on their National Awards Day that over 10,000 student-athletes nation-wide were named as 2019-20 Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athletes.
Seven Peru State women’s basketball players made the list.
Seniors Brooke Maeda (Honolulu) and Claire Cudney (Marysville,) each earned their secondstraight recognition. In addition, seniors Maddy McPhillips (Omaha), Giovanna Silva (Brasilia, Brazil), Anjanea Simms (St. Louis, Mo.), and Allison Tichy (Bellevue) were named as Scholar-Athletes for the first time. Junior Daspin Bruning (Everest) was the seventh Bobcat to earn the honor.
In order to be nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and must have achieved a junior academic status to qualify for this honor.
Maeda was a pre-pharmacy major and is now attending the University of Nebraska Medical Center in their pharmacy school. Cudney (now Renyer), a dual-sport athlete, is an early childhood education inclusive B-3 major with an English as a second language endorsement. She is presently student teaching in the Sabetha elementary. Cudney also earned the recognition as a volleyball player.
McPhillips is majoring in Psychology while Silva graduated with a degree in kinesiology. Simms was a criminal justice-counseling major and is working at the Tecumseh Correctional Institution while Tichy is majoring in psychology. Bruning was a kinesiology major.
The seven honorees is the most ever for the Peru State women’s basketball program.
These seven, along with their Bobcat teammates, were also recognized as an NAIA Scholar Team. The women’s team finished with a cumulative 3.517 team grade point average for the 2019-20 academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.