The Hiawatha Red Hawks varsity basketball teams swept Marysville Thursday night for their home opener.
A buzzer-beater 3-pointer by senior Joel Bryan handed the Red Hawks a 56-55 victory over the Bulldogs in what was a tight game the entire time. Bryan also led in scoring for the Hawks with 27 points.
Varsity girls won 46-39 in what was also a close game most of the way until the last couple minutes when the Lady Red Hawks started pulling away to seal the deal. Clara Lindstrom and Darcy Lierz put up 12 each for the Lady Red Hawks.
The Red Hawks will be back home Tuesday, hosting Troy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.