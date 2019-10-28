Marysville visited Hiawatha on Friday night, and needing a big win to secure their path to the Class 3A State playoff, bullied the Red Hawks to the tune of a 68-20 win.
It was all Bulldogs in the first half, as Marysville scored three times in the first three minutes, and capitalized on three Hiawatha turnovers on their way to a 46-0 first half. The Red Hawks saw just a few bright spots in the first half, with Michael Moreno making a few plays at wide receiver and Joel Bryan jumping on a Marysville fumble.
Hiawatha bounced back in the second half, but could not undo the damage done in the first two quarters. After an early Marysville score, the Hawks finally found their way onto the board, as Moreno ripped off a kickoff return through the Bulldog defense to score Hiawatha’s first score of the game. Tyler Brockhoff got in on the action, as well, scoring on a 15-yard touchdown scamper, before Moreno scored the Red Hawks’ final points of the game, as he broke free on a 60-yard reverse to push Hiawatha’s point total to 20.
With the other action around the league wrapping up, the District shook out with Holton in first place, followed by Marysville, Wamego and Sabetha. Hiawatha finished their regular season at 0-8, with a final matchup with Bishop Ward set for next Friday in Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.