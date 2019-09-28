The Hiawatha Red Hawks debuted a new offensive look on Friday night at Holton, as the team adjusts to life for at least the next week or so without starting quarterback Tyler Brockhoff.
With their QB1 down with a head injury, Alex Rockey and Michael Moreno manned the helm this week, and though the Red Hawk attack showed mixed results on the night, their inability to find the end zone put the game out of reach early, as Holton ran out to a 47-0 win.
The defense struggled with a loss of its own, as the team played its first game without senior linebacker Kade Tollefson, who is lost for the season due to injury, and the Red Hawks struggled to get stops as the game wore on. Holton was successful in keeping the ball on the ground and breaking off big runs most of the night, and were able to put together three scoring drives in the first half, entering the break 21-0.
The Hawks did have their opportunities, with their best drive of the night coming near the end of the first quarter, as the Hiawatha offense, behind the legs of Moreno, pushed the ball down the field and into the Holton red zone. But with the ball up against the end zone, the Wildcats stacked the box against the run, so the Red Hawks took their chances in the air, just missing on a couple of pass attempts, including a 4th down attempt to Trent Kolb in the back of the end zone that ricocheted between the hands of Kolb and his defender before falling to the turf.
The Hawks opened the second half driving into Holton territory again, but any chance at momentum was robbed by a Holton interception — the second of three on the night — that put the ball back in the hands of the Wildcat offense. From the third quarter on, the Holton ground game found its rhythm, as the Wildcats would go on to score another 26 unanswered points to put the game away.
The loss moves Hiawatha to 0-4 and they will travel to Sabetha next Friday to take on a 3-1 Sabetha squad that just saw the state’s longest winning streak snapped in a loss to Marysville.
