The Hiawatha Red Hawks carried some momentum into Friday night’s game with the Holton Wildcats, fresh off a 45-7 destruction of Jeff West the week before, there was an air that this might be the season that the Hawks could face down the Holton squad that has been a consistent stumbling block.
This was not to be the season, however, as nothing went right for Hiawatha from the opening gun, and the Wildcats ran away with a 48-14 win.
Hiawatha would find moments of success throughout the game, but they were almost always followed by moments of profound bad luck or self-inflicted wounds, as the Hawks watched Holton roll up the score throughout the first half. The Wildcats scored on their first two possessions, then ran back an interception for a score, before scoring twice more, then adding another pick-six—pushing the score to 42-0 before the Cats missed a 42-yard field goal, as they failed to score for first time in the game on their final possession of the first half.
After Hiawatha went three and out on their opening possession of the second half, the defense stood up to turn the Wildcats over on downs. Moving the ball down the field, the Red Hawks converted on a 4th and 2 on a pass from Brandt Barnhill to Ashton Rockey, then used another pair of passes to Rockey to move down the field and break the plane of the end zone for the first time, as Barnhill hit Rockey on a bubble screen from a few yards out, and the junior receiver skirted the defense to put the Red Hawks on the board.
Holton was able to push down the field on their first possession of the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to 48-7, but Hiawatha followed that up with a long drive of their own, this time featuring Tyler Davis. The senior running back caught a pair of passes on the drive, and Rockey reeled in a tipped pass for 20 yards as Hiawatha pushed down to the goal line. From there, Davis took a direct snap and bulled his way into the end zone, to move the final score to 48-14.
Barnhill went 13 for 25 passing, picking up 162 yards through the air, with a touchdown and 4 interceptions. Freshman Tyler Willich led the team with 17 yards rushing, while Rockey’s 6 catches for 92 yards a score led the team in receiving. Davis hauled in 3 passes for 25 yards, while Carson Gilbert collected 2 catches for 36 yards and Willich caught 2 passes for 9 yards.
Hiawatha now sits and 3-3 on the season, with a home contest with Royal Valley and a trip to Sabetha on tap to finish out the regular season. Despite being a game back of a couple teams overall, the Red Hawks are still positioned at 3-1 in the Big 7, just behind Holton in the league standings.
