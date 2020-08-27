Cases of Covid-19 for two local high school football teams have shaken up the early schedule for themselves and several others in the area.
Both Jackson Heights and Royal Valley have had to quarantine football squads, which necessitated pushing back early games.
Jackson Heights was forced to quarantine for two weeks, leaving their opening game against Oskaloosa has been moved to Oct. 19, while their intended week 2 matchup with Horton has yet to be rescheduled.
Royal Valley was able to restructure their schedule, rather than drop the first two weeks. Their opening contest, originally scheduled for Sept. 4, will be pushed to Tuesday, Sept. 8, with their week 2 slate against Nemaha Central sliding to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 to allow for an extra day between games.
The shakeup in Riverside’s schedule will be accommodated by sliding their week 2 game with Sabetha to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
In further Covid-related schedule changes, KSHSAA will meet on Friday to approve plans for any schools who opted to push fall sports to the spring semester.
