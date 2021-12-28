A former Horton Charger football player and coach is finding success across the border, as Horton alumnus Mark Ross has the Marceline Tigers operating near the top of Missouri’s Class 1 on an annual basis.
In his four seasons as the Tigers’ head coach and Athletic Director, Ross has guided his team to a 45-9 record, including just one loss over that time in the Lewis & Clark League. The Tigers went 12-2 this season, falling in the Missouri Class 1 State title game, coming up just one game short of the school’s second-ever state championship. Ross’s outstanding tenure at Marceline was punctuated after this season by receiving the KRES Coach of the Year award, which is voted on by area coaches, with the Tigers picking up the team’s third straight district title. It was the second time Ross received Coach of the Year honors, after picking up the award following the 2019 season, as well.
Ross, a Horton product, played quarterback for the Chargers during his prep days, then went on to attend Highland Community College, then Kansas University, where he eventually served as an intern and then as an offensive quality control coach under Charlie Weiss. After his time with the Jayhawk program, Mark moved back to Horton after leaving Lawrence, working for a local bank and serving as a popular part-time Athletic Director and Assistant football coach for the Chargers.
