Last week marked the beginning of the 2022 baseball season, and with it, the brand new Horton Charger baseball and softball teams took part in the first games in the history of the new programs.
Both squads visited Hiawatha on Friday evening, and while the outcomes were not what their coaches hoped for, there were plenty of firsts and positive steps along the way.
The Lady Chargers opened their year with a game against the Hawks. After getting down big early, the Chargers plated the first two runs of the program in the second inning. The Chargers fell 28-2, but after a rough start, continued to improve as the game went on.
Across town, the boys marked their inaugural game, also scoring their first run in the opening contest. Gannon Becker went 1-2 for the game, registering the team’s first RBI, knocking in Cooper Wischropp. Kaden Smith was 1-1 for the game. Hiawatha earned the 20-1 win. In game two, the Chargers struggled at the plate, falling 28-0.
The boys tightened things up a little before their next contest, with scores reported of 11-1 and 13-1 in losses to Doniphan West, which showed up in the wrong side of the win-column, but did show a significant amount of progress. Coach Zach Mendez says his group is improving every day, and that he looks forward to watching his team continue to grow. “We are building a great foundation for the future of Horton High baseball.”
The Charger track squad will kick of their season at McLouth on Friday, while the golf team opens their year at Hiawatha the same afternoon. The junior varsity golf team competed at the Jeff West junior varsity tournament on Tuesday afternoon, with Chandler Newman placing 19th and Grayson Stirton taking 24th to earn medals.
