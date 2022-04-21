The Horton Charger baseball team, under the guidance of Coach Zac Mendez, reached a historic milestone on Monday evening, as the fledgling program recorded its first even win, taking both ends of a doubleheader against Burlingame.
The Chargers started off the day by knocking off the home squad by a score of 6-2. The Chargers began their inaugural season with an 0-8 record before Monday’s game-changing performance. The Horton squad built momentum as the day went on, exploding for a 13-3 win in the nightcap, pushing their record to 2-8, and celebrating their well-deserved victory.
The softball squad traveled to Oskaloosa the same evening, but were unable to stay out of the loss-column, dropping both by scores of 20-1 and 20-0. The 0-4 Chargers are still seeking their first win, but continue to improve very day.
The track team was also in action this week, competing at the Jackson Heights Invitational. Maliyah Soto picked up 2nd place finishes in the 100 meter race and the 300 meter hurdles, as well as a 3rd place finish in the long jump. Harmonie Garrison earned a 2nd place finish in the shot put, and came in 4th in the discus throw. Carly Hutfles came in 5th in the shot put. Ashtyn Keo brought home a 6th place finish in the javelin, while Piper Cartier came in 6th in the high jump.
The baseball team has a junior varsity game scheduled against Atchison on Monday, as well as another set of games with Burlington for the varsity squad. The softball squad has a break before playing Republic County. The track team is scheduled to compete at Rossville on Friday afternoon and the golf team is slated for an upcoming meet in the Saint Mary’s Invitational, as the season continues to work toward postseason competition.
