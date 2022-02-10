As the season draws nearer to its end, the Horton High School basketball teams were busy with Northeast Kansas League action this week, traveling to Valley Falls, then hosting Jefferson County North.
The boys went 1-1 on the week, as they dropped a close game at Valley Falls and then earning a double digit victory over JCN. The Chargers kept things tight with the Dragons on Friday night, but could not close the deal, as they fell 59-54. Despite the loss, the progress the boys have made on the season was evident, as they competed well with the Valley Falls team that handed the Chargers a 63-25 loss early in the season. Back at home on Tuesday evening, Horton was able to avenge an early season loss to JCN with a 33-21 win. The victory pushes the Chargers to 4-12 on the year, with 3 of those wins coming inside the league.
The Lady Chargers continued their recent slide, as the girls dropped both games they played this week. At Valley Falls on Friday night, Horton came up short in a 45-35 decision. The girls dropped another game on Tuesday, as JCN came to Horton and put up a 57-31 victory. Now sitting at 5-10, the Lady Chargers head into this week hoping to gain momentum as the end of the season approaches.
The Chargers are on the road next week, as they travel to Effingham to take on ACCHS on Tuesday, then to Atchison to play Maur Hill-Mount Academy on Friday night. Horton has been assigned to the Valley Falls 2A Sub-state bracket after the season, where they will play a slate made up entirely of Northeast Kansas League teams, so both the boys and girls will face familiar foes as they vie for postseason success.
