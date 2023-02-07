The Horton Chargers boys basketball team is on a three-game winning streak, after knocking off Valley Falls on Friday night and then beating up on JCN on Tuesday. The Lady Chargers have had the opposite luck, winding up on the losing end of three in a row.
Hosting Valley Falls on Friday night, the Chargers overcame a slow start to take a slim lead at the half, but went off in the 4th quarter on the way to a 54-45 win over the Dragons. Gannon Becker finished with 22 points to lead the Chargers, while Luke McAfee posted 12 points and Kaden Smith added 10.
The Lady Chargers faced similar early struggles against the Dragons, trailing 17-7 after the 1st quarter, but could not recover the way the boys did, scoring only 9 points in the second half to fall 42-25. Kara Coversup led the team with 7 points, followed by 6 points from Carly Hutfles and 5 from Piper Chartier.
On Tuesday night, the Chargers were in action on their home floor again. Horton jumped out to a 16-7 lead after a quarter, then proceeded to outscore JCN in every frame, wrapping up an efficient 52-37 win. McAfee's 14 points paced Horton, with Becker also finishing in double figures with 12.
The Lady Chargers had one of their best starts of the season, blazing out to a 17-8 lead, but it was all downhill from their, as the Horton squad would not match their 1st quarter point total throughout the remaining three quarters. JCN grabbed the lead early in the 3rd, and would not relinquish it, as the Chargers could not get their offense back on track. 10 points from Coversup led the team, with Chartier finishing with 7 for the night.
The Horton boys are now 9-7 on the year, while the girls are sitting at 3-13. The Chargers travel to Pleasant Ridge for more Northeast Kansas League action on Friday night.
