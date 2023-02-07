Charger logo

The Horton Chargers boys basketball team is on a three-game winning streak, after knocking off Valley Falls on Friday night and then beating up on JCN on Tuesday.  The Lady Chargers have had the opposite luck, winding up on the losing end of three in a row.

Hosting Valley Falls on Friday night, the Chargers overcame a slow start to take a slim lead at the half, but went off in the 4th quarter on the way to a 54-45 win over the Dragons.  Gannon Becker finished with 22 points to lead the Chargers, while Luke McAfee posted 12 points and Kaden Smith added 10.

