Charger teams are still looking for a win this season while the cross country team competed well at their invitational.
Football: The Chargers found themselves the closest they have been to earning that elusive win to snap their seasons-long losing streak on Friday night, as Coach David Losey’s squad carried a 14-7 lead into halftime in a road contest with Central Heights. But the 3-1 home team picked up momentum in the second half and held Horton down on their way to a 33-20 win. The loss drops Horton to 0-5 on the season, but their performance against a solid opponent will serve as a confidence boost as the Chargers finish their regular seasons with games at Centralia, Wabaunsee and Troy.
Volleyball: The Lady Charger volleyball team took part in a triangular at Jackson Heights on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the Horton group could not secure a win on the night, falling 25-8, 25-7 to the home Cobras and 25-10,-25-14 to ACCHS. The Chargers now sit at 1-11 in Northeast Kansas play, and 1-19 overall.
Cross Country: The Horton cross country squad hosted their annual invitational on Thursday afternoon, and the team competed well against a stacked group of competitors. Trenton Ottman led the boys to a 10th place overall team finish, coming in 36th, with Trenton Ottman in 45th, Gannon Becker in 56th, Jesse McGinnes in 58th, Trent Lockwood in 59th and Gunner Smith in 67th. Maliyah Soto ran 20th for the Lady Charger varsity team, while Malinda Crismas took 1st overall in the girls junior varsity race and Garrettson Chee came in 29th for the boys JV.
