The Horton Chargers hosted their Invitational golf meet at the Mission Lake Country Club last week, and the team finished with a trio of top-10 finishes.
Cooper Wischropp led the team with a 54 on the day, which was good for a 5th place finish. Darius LaCroix finished with a 57 and an 8th place finish, while Kaden Smith came in 9th at a matching 57.
The junior varsity team will compete at a home meet on Thursday, while the varsity team will travel to St. Mary’s.
