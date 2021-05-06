The Horton Charger golf squad traveled to St. Mary’s to participate in Saturday’s invitational tournament, and the team continued to play well on course and improve.
Chandler Newman came in tied for 56th on the day with a score of 111 to lead the team. Carley Hammersmith came in 61st with a score of 115, while Kaden Smith finished 63rd, carding a 118, and tying with Cooper Wischropp. The team finished 12th in the meet with a total score of 462.
The Chargers have meets at Maur Hill Mount Academy and Perry Lecompton left on the schedule prior to regionals.
