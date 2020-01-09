The Horton powerlifting team took part in the McLouth Invitational on Saturday, and several members of the team turned in top performances at the meet. Charger lifters brought home four top lifts as well as a slew of other strong results.
Kailea Smith led the lady’s team, taking 1st place in both bench and clean, with lifts of 125 and 155 pounds, respectively, while also finishing 3rd with a 205 pound squat and 2nd overall in the 165 division. At powerweight, Mydria Reed tied for 1st in squat with a lift of 335 pounds, took 3rd in clean at 180 pounds and 3rd overall. Darianne Monson came in 2nd in the 123 division bench lift, registering a weight of 110 pounds.
On the boys side, Xander Monson finished 1st at 132 in squat with a lift of 300 pounds, taking 3rd in overall weight for the division. In the 173 pound class, Tre Greene took 2nd in bench at 230 pounds and 3rd in total weight. Ethan Vanderweide came in 2nd in squat at 198 with a lift of 385 pounds, 3rd in clean at 255 and 3rd in overall weight.
